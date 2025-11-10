Rob Dyrdek Breaks Silence on 'Ridiculousness' Getting Canceled

I Was Growing Out Of 'Ridiculousness' Anyway!!!

Play video content

MTV is pulling the plug on "Ridiculousness" after 14 years, but don't feel bad for host Rob Dyrdek ... he says he's entering a new era.

According to Rob, the week his show is ending, is the same week he's launching his "magnum opus" -- a new "time intelligence platform" called Existence.

The 51-year-old former professional skateboarder called the cancelation "divine timing" in a video posted to X.

He explained, "I was growing out of having that ball cap and standing on the 'Ridiculousness' stage and dancing."

Rob says it's time to move on to his true calling ... showing people how to optimize their time.

Watch the clip ... the way Rob puts it, making sure all of his time is accounted for is what led to the success of his shows and what's responsible for his quality of life.