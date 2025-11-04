Chanel West Coast Discusses 'Ridiculousness' Ax, Says World Still Needs Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast is weighing in on "Ridiculousness" getting the ax -- telling us MTV should’ve kept it rolling a few more seasons since the world's currently going through so much negativity right now.

We caught up with Chanel and her pal Tori ... and she told us with all the chaos going on in the world, "Ridiculousness" was pure escapism ... with fans reaching out over the years, thanking her and the crew for bringing laughs when they needed them most.

Catch the clip ... Chanel gets real about "Ridiculousness" ending after 14 years -- news that TMZ broke -- reflecting on how she basically grew up on the show.

She also shares her thoughts on why MTV pulled the plug ... from oversaturation to the network wanting to bring back more music and shake things up.