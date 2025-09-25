Chanel West Coast Says 'Ridiculousness' Endures Because People Need Laughs

Play video content TMZ.com

Chanel West Coast says "Ridiculousness" secret to success is simple ... in a world full of negativity, people just want to laugh!

We caught up with the TV personality and musician at Craig's in West Hollywood on Thursday ... and, we had to ask her about how the MTV staple is still on the air while other beloved shows have ultimately gotten the axe from the network.

CWC says "Ridiculousness" fans are just incredible, and they love to laugh ... adding they aren't the only ones -- everyone can use a little laughter in their lives these days!

Chanel also told us about the new tour she's going on after dropping her country song "Lil Bit Country" back in April ... telling fans to check her out in Philadelphia on Monday -- or anywhere else she's touring on the East Coast!

Plus, we got Chanel's raw thoughts on the "TMZ After Dark" Tour -- which she hosted last month and plans to host again on Friday -- and, she says it's a super fun time.

When she hosted last time, she gave fans a private concert ... firing off with a country track on the bus before jumping on the back of the mechanical bull at Saddle Ranch!