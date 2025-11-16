Kim Kardashian Reveals Bar Exam Journey, On Video

Kim Kardashian might have failed the bar exam but she made sure to document part of the 2 weeks leading up to the big test, showing the ups and downs of her journey.

In the 8-minute video posted to Instagram Sunday, the reality star explained that she's only focused on 2 things ... being a mom and passing the bar. She had canceled all other work and was just tending to her kids and studying.

She even claimed that she had been falling asleep to videos of her instructors.

But just when you think she's got a grasp on it ... things took a sharp turn.

In her signature Kim Kardashian cry, she filmed herself mid-breakdown, confessing she was fatigued to the point of wanting to quit despite having "so much more to go."

The day before the bar, however, she was totally confident!

"I feel good," Kim said -- calm, cool, and collected. "I feel prepared."

She commented that she was going to get her results the same night her show "All's Fair" was to premiere, noting that it could be a really good night or a really bad night ... now we know that it was probably the latter.

The bright side is ... applicants are allowed to take the bar exam as many times as they want in California ... something she apparently intends to do.