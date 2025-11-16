Sophie Grégoire Seemingly Reacts to Ex Justin Trudeau’s Katy Perry Romance

Play video content Arlene Is Alone

Sophie Grégoire kept it classy and cordial when asked about her ex Justin Trudeau and his new love Katy Perry ... suggesting while she might be hurt, she's not putting her feelings over her family.

She told Arlene Dickinson on the "Arlene Is Alone" podcast, "We're all human beings and stuff affects us," admitting she allows herself to feel all the normal emotions that may crop up when things don't go her way, but ultimately she decides how she responds to those emotions.

She explained, "The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

Sophie added, "We have separate lives, but we have one family life."

The former TV host and the former Prime Minister of Canada have 3 children together -- 18-year-old Xavier, 16-year-old Ella-Grace, and 11-year-old Hadrien.