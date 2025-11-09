Rachel Lynn Matthews Dresses Up As Katy Perry, Cozies Up to Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom and Rachel Lynn Matthews have no chill ... the "Batwoman" star dressed up as Orlando's ex-fiancée, Katy Perry, in a recently shared Halloween pic.

See for yourself ... Rachel donned a black wig and blue spacesuit in a costume resembling the ensemble Katy wore for her voyage into space in April.

Rachel and Orlando -- who dressed as a skeleton -- snapped pics shared on the former's Instagram story ... gettin' real cozy in the photos.

Rachel also kissed the ground a la the "Dark Horse" singer's first act upon landing back on terra firma ... which was roundly mocked on social media.

Orlando and Katy announced their split through their reps back in July after nearly 10 years together ... explaining the stars were focused on co-parenting as their relationship came to an end.

Katy has since moved on to be with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rachel and Orlando have not confirmed any dating news, but relationship rumors have been swirling.