What's It Like to Be in a Torpedoed Boat? This NATO Video Shows You

Play video content NATO

Have you ever lain awake at night wondering what it’s like to get torpedoed on a boat? No? Well, buckle up anyway ... because we’re about to show you exactly that.

No, not IRL -- don’t worry. But we do have video. Recently released NATO footage gives a wild, front-row seat to a torpedo strike, with explosive shots captured right from the target vessel ... and yeah, you can literally see all hell break loose the second it hits.

It’s an incredible -- and low-key terrifying -- watch ... and anyone who gets seasick might wanna sit this one out 'cause those waves are insane and only make the impact look even more brutal, crashing through and breaking up everything on board.

According to NATO’s Joint Force Command Norfolk, the hit went down during the Aegir 25 exercises back in Sept -- when a Norwegian sub, the KNM Uthaug, unleashed a torpedo on the decommissioned frigate KNM Trondheim off the coast of Andøya, Norway.

NATO says a whole squad of Norwegian naval vessels and units -- plus the Royal Navy and Poland -- joined in on the action to pretty much flex and prove exactly how much punch that sub and its torpedo can pack.