Ashtyn Zerboni Says She Was Bullied on 'Selling the O.C.'

Play video content TMZ.com

Ashtyn Zerboni says she feels she was totally vilified on "Selling the O.C." ... claiming her fellow castmembers treated her poorly, and the show itself made her look like the villain.

We caught up with the reality star on Hollywood Boulevard earlier this week ... and, we asked her how she felt she was treated on the fourth season of the show, which came out last week. She replied by accusing others on the program of bullying her.

Zerboni points out she was pregnant on the show and going through a lot already ... and, she didn't get any grace from her costars like she might've hoped. Plus, she adds, reality television twists and distorts everything -- in this case, making her seem like the bad guy.

As for why Ashtyn was made the villain this season, she says it's because she came in with "hard truths" ... instigating trouble instead of mediating peace like she says she does in her day-to-day life.

We also asked her about the rumor that she met her husband Jeff on Seeking -- an app that used to facilitate "sugar dating" but rebranded in 2022 and no longer condones such activities.

Zerboni has denied meeting him on Seeking multiple times ... and, she does so during this chat, too -- telling us the two met on Luxy, a dating app for the super rich. Luxy also has a "no sugar daddies/sugar babies" rule printed clearly on its website. Unfortunately for the many ladies we learned just signed up for Seeking after the Netflix shoutout, they can't count Ashtyn and Jeff as a success story from that site.