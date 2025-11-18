'Selling the OC' Gives Sugar Daddy Dating Site Major Boost

"Selling the OC" has really given "sugar daddy" seekers a major boost ... cuz this season they're peddling more than just homes -- with one dating site seeing a big boost of visitors.

Here's the deal ... on Season 4 of "Selling the OC," a website once used to connect thirsty young ladies with sugar daddies has been all the talk -- ever since Ashtyn was accused of meeting her husband, Jeff, on the site.

Turns out that's been great for business, because a rep for Seeking.com -- formally known as Seeking Arrangements -- tells us they've seen a major spike in women looking to live the good life jumping on the site ... especially in Washington D.C., L.A., Orlando, NYC and Miami.

But don't quit those day jobs just yet, ladies ... because we're told the site rebranded in 2022 and no longer condones or endorses "sugar dating" -- and doesn't allow arrangements on the site. In other words, it's no longer the place to try to swindle lonely, rich, old bachelors. Now, Seeking.com operates as a "luxe" site where equally successful individuals can match.