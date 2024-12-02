'Selling The OC' Star Gio Helou & Wife Tiffany Mourn Pregnancy Loss

"Selling the OC" star Gio Helou and his wife Tiffany are sharing heartbreaking news ... revealing they’ve suffered a pregnancy loss.

Tiffany got candid in a heartfelt IG post Sunday, explaining how the joy of learning they were expecting baby no. 2 "quickly washed away in a wave of blood tests, ultrasounds and an ER visit, all confirming that it was an ectopic pregnancy that never had a chance of survival."

She shared how the loss hit hard during the season of giving thanks ... and she found herself crying to God, questioning why her "precious poppyseed-sized embryo" implanted in the wrong place and why she even got pregnant if it was going to end in devastation.

Gio and Tiffany have been open about their bumpy road to parenthood, previously sharing they worked with a fertility specialist before welcoming their now 14-month-old son, Teddy.