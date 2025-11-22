Lukas Gage Says He Still Hooks Up with Women, Calls Himself '10% Straight'

Play video content In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Lukas Gage says the gayest thing about him is he married a man on TV ... while the straightest thing about him is he still hooks up with ladies!

The actor made the shocking admission on an episode of the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast ... telling Owen about the time a radio show host asked how gay he actually was.

Check out the clip ... Gage says he mentioned his wedding to celebrity stylist Chris Appleton on an episode of "The Kardashians" to prove to the host he's defintely not a straight bro though he tells Thiele he doesn't think he's 100% gay either.

Lukas says, "I'm like 10% straight or 10% bi" ... to which Owen asks if he's hooked up with a girl. LG says not just one, but many girls -- adding he still likes to get down with a lady every so often.

Owen's incredulous ... demanding to know if Gage can actually get it up with a woman -- and, Lukas tells him he can, though he can't throw himself in emotionally, which he says explains why all of his relationships with women have crashed and burned.

The convo then takes a turn into some more graphic territory ... watch the video all the way through to find out what sexual act with a woman Lukas says he really enjoys.

Gage is out promoting his new memoir "I Wrote This for Attention" ... and, he's been really open and honest on the press tour -- breaking down on Trisha Paytas' podcast while recalling his reunion with his estranged father.