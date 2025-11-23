Celebrity Scramble -- Guess The B-Day A-Lister!

Squiggled inside this photo edit is a musician who's kickin' off her 33rd birthday today. Given the clues, do you think you've got what it takes to guess the unknown star?!

Her resume is never-ending -- starting with her days on Disney and scoring her first Grammy win in 2024. She has 5 siblings ... "Dream As One" is her most recent hit, but we're sure it's far from being her "Last Song."