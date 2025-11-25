Necrophiliac Convicted of Murdering Wife Then Raping Her Corpse

A California man ripped a page out of Jeffrey Dahmer's necrophilia handbook ... he was just found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, then digging up and raping her corpse.

Zarbab Ali was found guilty last Friday by a jury of fatally stabbing Rachel Castillo with a knife as the two were on the verge of finalizing their divorce in Simi Valley in November 2022. He faces a life sentence without parole and is slated to be sentenced January 12.

Before the trial, Ali told investigators he hid in Rachel’s apartment, ambushed her and butchered her body. Then he drove her corpse to a spot in a remote desert in Antelope Valley and buried her in a shallow grave. He returned the next morning and sexually assaulted her before burying her body again.

In a video confession to police, Ali noted that "if I didn’t commit to being a monster, then she would have died for no reason."