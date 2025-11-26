Happy National Cake Day, See Gallery of Celebs Taking a Bite of the Action

Feeling the pre-Thanksgiving chaos creeping in? Don’t crumble just yet -- it’s National Cake Day, and you batter believe we’re serving up some celeb-approved sweetness to lift your mood!

Check out our gallery of stars absolutely going to town on their cakes -- we’re talking Teresa Giudice, Kali Uchis, Chris Appleton, Quenlin Blackwell, and more -- sinking their teeth into the good stuff.

You can tell from the pics -- cake isn’t just for birthdays anymore. Celebs are bringing slices to beach vacays, using them as full-blown photoshoot props, and even getting in on some good old-fashioned cake-smashing fun!