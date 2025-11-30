Nigel Lythgoe Insists Sexual Assault Allegations Aren't True, Says He's Producing Again

Play video content BACKGRID

Nigel Lythgoe's doubling down on his denial of Paula Abdul's sexual assault allegations despite agreeing to a lawsuit settlement with her.

The TV show producer arrived at LAX this weekend ... and a paparazzo asked him what he feels he needs to do to rebuild his legacy after Adbul accused him of forcibly kissing her and grabbing her genitals.

Lythgoe says he doesn't feel he has to rebuild anything ... saying an untrue allegation was made against him -- and, try as he might to deny it, there's not much else he can do.

Instead, Nigel says he's focused on upcoming projects ... revealing he's producing an upcoming show and a film as well -- though he wouldn't say what either project is about.

All this comes less than a year after Paula settled her lawsuit against Nigel ... though it's unclear if money changed hands as a result of the settlement.

PA was clearly happy with the terms of the agreement ... telling us in a statement, "I am grateful this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives."