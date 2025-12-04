'Sex and the City' Star Kim Cattrall Marries Russell Thomas

And Just Like That, I'm Married!!!

And just like that, Kim Cattrall is a married woman.

The "Sex and the City" star got hitched to her longtime partner, Russell Thomas, Thursday after 9 years together ... according to PEOPLE.

Kim and Russell, an audio engineer, tied the knot in a super intimate wedding ceremony in London, England ... the outlet reports only a dozen guests attended the nuptials at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

The magazine also posted photos from the wedding on social media, and Kim looks super happy in her Dior suit, Philip Treacy hat, and Cornelia James gloves. For his part, Russell is looking dapper in a Richard James custom suit.

Kim and Russell met way back in 2016 at the BBC ... so a London wedding makes a lot of sense here. He direct messaged her on Twitter after they met, and the rest is history.