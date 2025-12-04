Tara Reid Slurs Words, Sounds Intoxicated on 911 Audio

Play video content

Tara Reid was clearly slurring her words and seemed barely coherent when a concerned bystander called 911 after she claimed she was drugged in a Chicago-area hotel ... and, we've got the audio for you to listen to.

The call -- placed by someone who seems to work at the hospital because she refers to Tara as a "guest" -- says Reid is "really inebriated" ... and adding she can't even hold herself up in a wheelchair.

Play video content TMZ.com

The caller calls Tara "Ms. Reid" multiple times ... saying it louder and louder, seemingly in an attempt to get her attention -- and Tara responds with a series of groans and other mumbled noises instead of annunciated words.

Tara isn't vomitting blood or breathing abnormally, the caller tells the 911 operator ... though she adds the hotel is concerned she might fall and hit her head if left unattended.

As you know ... Reid was taken from a hotel in Rosemont on a gurney last month ... with several others in the hotel catching the moment paramedics wheeled her out on video.

Tara told us she went down to the hotel bar to have a quick drink ... leaving it out while going for a quick smoke outside. When she returned, Tara said she found a napkin over the top of the drink that she didn't put there -- but she decided to drink it anyway. The next thing she knew, she was in a local hospital.

Play video content TMZ.com

Reid insists she only had one drink on the evening she was taken to the hospital ... and she filed a police report alleging she was drugged. Tara's smoking buddy, a YouTuber named Sean P, told us he never saw her with a drink ... though he admits he wasn't paying much attention.

On Wednesday, Rosemont Police told us they've reviewed surveillance footage of the Rosemont, and -- based on the videos -- there's no indication anyone spiked her drink. However, authorities are still waiting to get medical records from the hospital of any tests they might have run when she arrived.