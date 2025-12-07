Bust Into The Holiday Season With These Famous Biceps -- Guess Who!
Guess Who These Big-Bicep Stars Are!
Published
We know the average American puts on a bit of weight during the holiday season, but there's plenty of celebs out there who work hard to keep their gains ... can you guess who these big biceps belong to?
Sure, there are big differences between actors, comedians and game show hosts ... but all the stars we've got in this gallery have one thing in common -- they just can't stay away from the gym!
And hey, all body types are perfectly fine -- we're just impressed with these celebs' fixation on flexing their physical strength!