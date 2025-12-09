Mitt Romney Sister-in-Law's Cause of Death Released
Mitt Romney Sister-In-Law Died By Suicide
Published
Mitt Romney's sister-in-law's cause of death has been released -- she died by suicide, TMZ has learned.
The L.A. County Medical Examiner determined 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney died from blunt traumatic injuries after falling from the rooftop of a parking structure in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, back in October.
Carrie was in the midst of a divorce when she tragically died -- her husband, Scott, had filed back in June, citing 'irreconcilable differences."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.