Mitt Romney Sister-in-Law's Cause of Death Released

Mitt Romney's sister-in-law's cause of death has been released -- she died by suicide, TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner determined 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney died from blunt traumatic injuries after falling from the rooftop of a parking structure in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, back in October.

Carrie was in the midst of a divorce when she tragically died -- her husband, Scott, had filed back in June, citing 'irreconcilable differences."