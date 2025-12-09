Content Creator Charles Ross Under Investigation For Opossum Catapult Video

Content creator Charles Ross, who posts videos on social media under the handle Creations Ross, is on the radar of authorities in Florida ... after he shared footage of an opossum getting launched in the air by a catapult.

Ross has 2 million followers on Instagram and his bio says he's from Sarasota, FL ... and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ they've received multiple complaints about the opossum video.

Internet personality RossCreations is facing backlash after posting video launching an opossum into the air. Fans are calling it animal cruelty and demanding a statement from the creator. pic.twitter.com/Y1GyiQqKDe — TaraBull (@TaraBull) December 5, 2025 @TaraBull

In fact, we're told there is an ongoing investigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells us they're aware of the video and they're working with the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office on an investigation.