Content Creator Charles Ross Under Investigation For Opossum Catapult Video

Content Creator Charles Ross Opossum Catapult Video Backlash ... Under Investigation In Florida

By TMZ Staff
Published
Content creator Charles Ross, who posts videos on social media under the handle Creations Ross, is on the radar of authorities in Florida ... after he shared footage of an opossum getting launched in the air by a catapult.

Ross has 2 million followers on Instagram and his bio says he's from Sarasota, FL ... and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ they've received multiple complaints about the opossum video.

In fact, we're told there is an ongoing investigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells us they're aware of the video and they're working with the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office on an investigation.

FWC tells us they take "wildlife violations seriously" and remain "committed to protecting Florida’s wildlife. Anyone who may have information related to any wildlife violation is encouraged to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

