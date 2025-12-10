Tim Pool's Claim of Shots Fired at His House Can't Be Substantiated, Cops Say

Conservative commentator Tim Pool says someone opened fire on his West Virginia home last week ... but, we've spoken to police, and they say they can't corroborate his story.

Here's the deal ... on Saturday, Pool wrote on X that a vehicle approached his house the previous evening and opened fire ... though he adds no one was injured in the alleged shooting.

Pool said his security was looking into the incident and would relay information to the proper authorities in due course ... before late posting, "My immediate thoughts is someone was trying to scare us. But we have a security gate and armed guards and its possible this deterred something more serious."

Well, we reached out to authorities ... and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office tells us a man who identified himself as a security guard for Pool reported shots fired at the house after seeing a gray sedan circle the property multiple times during the day. Authorities went to the house and cleared the call.

Later on, officers say they asked Pool for video footage from the property ... but, they say they've been denied. As a result, the "reports of shots fired at this residence cannot be substantiated at this time."

We reached out to Pool ... and, he tells us, "We were advised not to release [the footage] as it will compromise security, exposing property, personnel, and our security measures."