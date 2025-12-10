Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Targets Immigrants From 'S***hole' Countries in Rally Speech

DONALD TRUMP SLAMS Immigrants From 'HELLHOLES' & 'S***hole' Countries

By TMZ Staff
Published
121025_donald_trump_kal
SHOTS AT SOMALIA
FOX News

Donald Trump went on a xenophobic attack against immigrants during a rally packed with his supporters ... singling out people from countries he harshly labels “hellholes” and “s***hole” nations.

The prez took the stage at a casino in Mount Pocono, PA ... which was meant to be laser focused on the economy, but veered into an attack on immigrants from Afghanistan, Haiti and Somalia.

Donald Trump -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Donald Trump -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Speaking to his supporters, DT says ... "I've also announced a permanent pause on third-world migration -- including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries."

A crowd member then seems to yell "s***hole" ... prompting Trump to smirk and quip, "I didn't say s***hole, you did!"

Trump then leans into the term, recounting using it at a 2018 White House meeting -- which he previously denied -- but seems to brag about 6 years later.

Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Presidential Election
Launch Gallery
Trump Wins Launch Gallery
Getty

Trump recalls the meeting ... "We had a meeting and I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from s***hole countries,' right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let us have a few. From Denmark … send us some nice people. Do you mind?"

He continues ... "But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”

Bottom line ... Trump’s doubling down on his fight against immigrants.

Related articles