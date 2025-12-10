Donald Trump Targets Immigrants From 'S***hole' Countries in Rally Speech

Play video content FOX News

Donald Trump went on a xenophobic attack against immigrants during a rally packed with his supporters ... singling out people from countries he harshly labels “hellholes” and “s***hole” nations.

The prez took the stage at a casino in Mount Pocono, PA ... which was meant to be laser focused on the economy, but veered into an attack on immigrants from Afghanistan, Haiti and Somalia.

Speaking to his supporters, DT says ... "I've also announced a permanent pause on third-world migration -- including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries."

A crowd member then seems to yell "s***hole" ... prompting Trump to smirk and quip, "I didn't say s***hole, you did!"

Trump then leans into the term, recounting using it at a 2018 White House meeting -- which he previously denied -- but seems to brag about 6 years later.

Trump recalls the meeting ... "We had a meeting and I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from s***hole countries,' right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let us have a few. From Denmark … send us some nice people. Do you mind?"

He continues ... "But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”