Kelsey Grammer Talks Pros & Cons of Having Another Kid at 70

Kelsey Grammer is going through fatherhood all over again at 70 ... he's got a new baby boy at home, and says he's learned a lot about being a parent -- by doing it 7 times before.

We got Kelsey at the Giving A Smile Foundation Gala Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and our photog asked him about the pros and cons of being a father later in life.

Kelsey says he's doing things a little differently this time around ... and tells us how he's cherishing all those special moments with his infant son.

The "Frasier" star announced the birth of his 8th child in late October ... the fourth with his wife, Kayte Walsh.

Kelsey became a father for the first time all the way back in 1983 ... so he's been around the block, and then some.