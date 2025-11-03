Noor Alfallah Shuts Down Bill Maher Dating Speculation

Noor Alfallah is clearing the air about recent photos of her and Bill Maher leaving a Halloween party together ... telling TMZ there's no romance between them at all.

Here's the deal ... the pair were spotted leaving Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood Friday night ... laughing together sitting side by side in the backseat of a car.

Noor tells TMZ ... she and Bill are just friends who've known each other for a couple of years, live in the same neighborhood, and ended up at the same Halloween party ... one her mom and sister also attended.

For context, this isn't the first time the two have sparked chatter ... in 2024, Noor told TMZ the exact same thing after she and Bill were seen leaving Chateau Marmont together that spring, insisting, once again, that it's all platonic.