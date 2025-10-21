Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Says They're Together Every Day

Play video content TMZ.com

Al Pacino's baby mama, Noor Alfallah, gave us a little peek into what it's like co-parenting with the Oscar winner ... and she proudly admits Al really puts the time in.

TMZ caught up with Noor on Tuesday outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the black-haired beauty was a fountain of information about her relationship with Al, telling us she's with the Hollywood legend every day. And that's despite their age gap ... Noor's 31 and Al's 85.

Noor put it to us this way, "Who doesn't want to be together with him? He's the coolest guy."

As you know, Noor and Al have a child together. They welcomed their son, Roman, into the world in 2023.

Our cameraperson asks Noor if she and Al are an item ... but Noor ignores the question, instead saying her and Al have a movie coming out, "Dead Man's Wire," which opens January 9. Noor is listed as a producer on the film and Al is one of the stars.

Noor goes on to say, "I would love to do any movie with Al. Who doesn't want to have Al in their movie?"