Adam Brody Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nobody Everybody wants a piece of Adam Brody's hot looks over the years 🔥!

Here is a 23-year-old version of the 'O.C.' cutie at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater (left). This was just the beginning of his "Seth Cohen" days ...

And, more than two decades later, Mr. Brody recently rocked a cardigan and some scruff for Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" Fall Edit in Hollywood, California (right).

Adam turns 46 tomorrow, and there's no doubt he's dressed to impress us -- putting some stellar style and looks on the carpet through the years, but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?!

