Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tori Kelly's Most Iconic Performance Photos To Kick Off Her 33rd Birthday!

Tori Kelly's Most Iconic Performance Photos For Her 33rd Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tori Kelly Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Tori Kelly Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Tori Kelly's come a long way in her musical career ... and since the songstress is turning 33, we figured it'd be a great time to share some of her most iconic performance photos!

The singer's gone from running through auditions on "American Idol" to packing out venues on headlining tours -- and she's managed to command the stage wherever she's been!

Happy birthday, Tori -- we're really excited to see what you've got in store for your 33rd trip around the sun!

Related articles