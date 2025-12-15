Diego Pavia Apologizes After 'F-ALL THE VOTERS' Heisman Outburst

Diego Pavia spent Sunday night apologizing for being “disrespectful” to the Heisman trophy voters and selection process ... after he wrote “F-ALL THE VOTERS” after losing the award to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

The Vanderbilt University product took to his X to issue a mea culpa after the controversial remarks on Instagram after failing to win the prestigious award ... saying “to be so close to my dream and come up short was painful.”

Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the…

“I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.”

While fans weren’t thrilled with how he acted after losing out on the Heisman ... it’s understandable why he wasn’t over the moon on placing second. He finished the regular season with 3,192 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Fernando, for his part, threw 33 touchdowns and six interceptions with 2,980 passing yards.

Pavia went on to congratulate Mendoza, calling him an elite competitor and deserving of the award, while also congratulating the other runner-ups on their respective seasons.

“I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl.”

Diego Pavia partying with a “F**k Indiana” sign after losing the Heisman to Fernando Mendoza.



It has become abundantly clear that this dude is the absolute worst.

It wasn’t the only viral moment the 23-year-old found himself in during his trip to NYC. He made his way to a club in the Big Apple, where he was seen partying with a “F*** Indiana” sign.