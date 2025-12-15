Philip Rivers' H.S. Football Team Goes Wild Watching 1st TD In NFL Return

Play video content X/@NoahMoss2026, IG/@moss_noah4, Facebook/Noah Moss

Philip Rivers' return to the NFL was emotional, and not just for him -- but for his high school football team as well, who celebrated his comeback at a watch party ... and their reaction to his first touchdown was awesome!

The St. Michael Catholic Cardinals -- who finished 13-1 this season -- gathered at a local restaurant in Fairhope, Alabama, to watch Rivers start for the Indianapolis Colts against the Seahawks -- his first time on the field since 2020.

In the second quarter, the 44-year-old quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Josh Downs ... and his H.S. team went insane!

Video shows Rivers' players leapt to their feet, erupting for their coach ... with some kids even climbing on their chairs in celebration!

When asked about the clip and whether his NFL comeback could be a teaching lesson for his young players, Rivers admitted it wasn't his goal (he was having fun!), but also recognized there is an important message to be learned.

"I know it's a story, I know it's rare and all those things -- I wasn't searching. I was enjoying myself down there being a coach in South Alabama, but these kinda things don't come up," Rivers said.

"Maybe it will inspire or teach not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen."

Despite Rivers' solid play, the Colts lost to the Seahawks, 18-16, putting them on the bubble for the playoffs, which is Philip's goal.