Howard Stern Extends SiriusXM Contract for Three More Years

In the immortal words of "The Wolf of Wall Street" -- "I'm not f***ing leaving!" ... and neither is Howard Stern, thanks to a contract extension he just announced on "The Howard Stern Show."

The 71-year-old radio host has signed on with SiriusXM for another three years, ending much speculation about his retirement.

The icon said, “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all ... More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years.”

The extension comes after Stern re-upped for five years in 2020 for a sum that reportedly amounted to between $450 million and $500 million.

He admitted, “I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute. I need me time. I’ve never had me time. I’ve been working my whole life. Never really having a personal life. I thought maybe at this point in my life, I could have some free time. It would be sad, but exciting for me."

He continued, “I was really torn up. I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever.”

Stern shared his schedule will include summers off and limited trips to SiriusXM's NYC studios, offering him plenty of flexibility.

Earlier this year, Stern trolled fans by leading them to believe Andy Cohen was taking over his show. Cohen hopped on the mic and joked the show would now be called "Andy 100" before Stern stepped in to reveal it was a prank.