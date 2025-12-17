Gary Busey Loudly Honks Like a Goose in Bizarre Holiday Video

Play video content Instagram/@thegarybusey

Gary Busey's new social media post is us giving "goose"-bumps ... and we mean that quite literally -- since it features his bizarre impression of a goose in flight.

The actor shared the clip to social media Tuesday ... in which he promises his approximately 374K social media followers an excellent holiday gift -- before making loud honking noises into the camera.

Busey then says, "That's what a goose sounds like when they're flying, to let you know they're up there."

He then launches back into the sound -- and then throws in a few extra honks in rapid succession ... in case anyone wants to know what multiple geese hanging out sounds like.

Why Gary Busey's loudly making goose sounds on social media, we just don't know ... he's certainly a character -- and it's hard to tell exactly what's going on in the guy's head these days.