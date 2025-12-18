'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star's Husband Arrested For Hit-And-Run in Florida

“2 Fast 2 Furious” star Devon Aoki is dealing with a major car issue ... but it has nothing directly to do with her or her famous movie.

Here's the deal ... Aoki's husband, James Bailey, was driving in a Audi SQ7 SUV in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday when he plowed into a man riding a stand-up scooter, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ.

The report says the scooter rider was in a crosswalk when he was struck, and Bailey drove away, heading back to his home. WPLG Local 10 obtained a video that shows the aftermath of the hit-and-run, with the victim pleading with the driver to move the Audi off his foot before falling to the ground in pain.

Police say the victim suffered two foot fractures and a "large contusion to his left calf," while his girlfriend -- also on scene --contacted police and gave a description of Bailey's vehicle. Amed with the description ... cops began tracking Bailey with the help of license plate readers and police cameras. Officers responded to the vehicle's registered address -- a reported $9.1 million mansion Bailey shares with Aoki, according to the arrest report.

Police said Aoki was home at the time and spoke with investigators, telling them she didn't know the whereabouts of the Audi. As officers were about to leave, Bailey drove up in the SUV and ran inside his home, locking himself inside, cops said.

Minutes later, Bailey came outside and surrendered before being booked into the Miami-Dade jail for hit-and-run, causing serious bodily injury, and resisting without violence. He was released Tuesday.