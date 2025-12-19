Flyers Broadcaster Makes Oral Sex Joke On Hot Mic, Suspended Two Games

Play video content 97.5 The Fanatic

The Philadelphia Flyers have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster Thomas Saunders for making an inappropriate comment while on the airwaves ... when a hot mic picked up a joke about oral sex.

It all went down during the third period of the Flyers' 5-3 loss Thursday night. After an icing call, Saunders threw the broadcast to a commercial break ... the only problem was it didn't happen.

Seemingly, as someone in the booth went down to the floor, Saunders was heard saying, "While you're down there, would ya mind blowing me?"

"I think we're still on the air, Tim," another person said.

Based on the boisterous laugh he let out, it sounded as if Saunders thought he was joking, before realizing it wasn't April Fool's Day.

"No we're not, are we?" Saunders asked.

Unfortunately for him ... they were -- and his bosses were listening.

On Friday, the Flyers confirmed they were aware of the incident and announced that the radio network and the team would be issuing the suspension.

"These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization," the Flyers said.

"Effective immediately, the Flyers, alongside our radio partners 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved."

Play video content AUGUST 2020 Courtesy of MLB

Being caught on hot mics is nothing new, but this incident is small potatoes compared to the Thom Brennaman incident from the 2020 MLB season ... when he used a homophobic slur live on air.

Saunders will miss the Flyers' next two games against the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks ... and will be eligible to return when Philly takes on the Blackhawks in Chicago.