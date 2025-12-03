Carter Hart Makes NHL Return Months After Sexual Assault Aquittal

Carter Hart -- who was acquitted of sexual assault in a Canadian court this summer -- made his return to the NHL ice with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, describing the moment as "amazing" after nearly two years away from the league.

Hart, a goalie, shined in Las Vegas' 4-3 win over the Blackhawks Tuesday night in Sin City, making 27 saves on 30 shots, including six in overtime. After the final horn sounded, the team mobbed Hart just beyond the net.

"I'm just so happy to be playing the game again."



An emotional return for Carter Hart — wiping away tears after his first win in Vegas, in his first NHL game in nearly two years. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/pRi5NPp76Q — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) December 3, 2025 @TaylorRochaTV

Speaking with the media postgame, it was clear Hart was dealing with a bunch of emotions following his first game back.

"Everybody here has been so great," Hart said of the Golden Knights, who signed him in October after his trial. "They've been very welcoming. The organization has been awesome. I'm just grateful for everything and the opportunity here."

While the reception in the arena was overwhelmingly positive, there was pushback online among fans who don't believe the 27-year-old should be playing.

The controversy all stems from an alleged June 2018 incident involving Hart and four other former members of Canada's world junior hockey team, who were accused of sexual assault.

In July, a judge ruled prosecutors could not meet the burden of proof, saying the allegations lacked the necessary credibility to warrant convictions on the charges, finding all five players not guilty.

A few months later, Hart joined the Golden Knights, saying he was "excited to move forward."