Ex-NHL Player Ryan Kesler Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct, Pleads Not Guilty

Former NHL center Ryan Kesler has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct ... but the former first-round draft pick is adamantly denying any wrongdoing.

Kesler entered a not guilty plea to the two counts on Monday ... after the charges were officially filed against him on October 23 in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Not much is known about the alleged wrongdoing ... other than it was reported to cops on January 2.

According to an Orchard Lake Police Department press release, bond for Kesler was set at $50,000 ... which he later posted.

In a statement to The Athletic, the 41-year-old's lawyer -- Robert Morad -- said Kesler "emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges."

"The charges are baseless and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court. As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."

He's due back in court on November 6.

In the meantime, The Athletic also reported that he's been suspended from his role as a youth hockey coach by the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association and from USA Hockey activities.