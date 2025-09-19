Buffalo Sabres Star Rasmus Dahlin Reveals Fiancée Underwent Heart Transplant

Buffalo Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin just revealed his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, received a heart transplant this offseason ... detailing the traumatic experience that led up to the serious procedure in a letter to hockey fans.

The team shared Rasmus and Carolina's story on Friday morning ... with the defenseman stating his partner had felt sick for a few days before things took a dire turn.

"Fortunately, she received CPR on multiple occasions, and up to a couple of hours at a time to keep her alive, which ultimately saved her life," Rasmus wrote. "Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. It is hard to even think about the worst-case scenario."

Ultimately, it was determined Carolina would need a new heart ... and after being on life support in a French hospital for weeks, they finally found a match.

"Without the incredible commitment, expertise, care, and sensitivity of all the people who treated Carolina, we would not be in the position that we are in today, with Carolina recovering well and on the path to a full recovery."

The Sabres captain and his fiancée went on to thank Terry and Kim Pegula -- who own the team -- and the entire organization for their support.

"While Carolina is still working through her rehab to return to be with me in Buffalo, she has demonstrated an incredible determination, spirit, positivity, and resilience that I am in awe of."

"This has undoubtedly been the most challenging chapter of our lives, however it is something that we have learned so much from."

Despite the terrifying experience over the offseason, the former first-round pick has been present at the team's training camp, which began earlier this week.