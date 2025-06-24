Matthew Tkachuk Says Panthers Ran $500K Tab At E11EVEN, Club Footed Bill!

Play video content Spittin Chiclets

The Florida Panthers have been on an absolute rager after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups ... but they don't even have to pay the price -- 'cause Matthew Tkachuk says their $500k bash at E11EVEN nightclub was on the house!!

The star forward disclosed the damage of last week's bash at the popular hot spot during his appearance on Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast this week ... and yeah, they coulda bought a house with how much their night of boozin' cost.

Tkachuk fittingly revealed the details alongside Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand ... while they were chilling at a pool and sipping on some daiquiris.

The topic came up when they were talking about a video of Marchand attempting to go back into the club before his teammate grabbed him. Tkachuk joked that Brad was going back to pay the bill before realizing it was a "$500k comp."

Most folks would never be in a position to run up a bill that high -- let alone be responsible for it -- but Reinhart wasn't shocked the club had their back.

"We're treated pretty well there," he said. "They do a good job, they're classy."

TMZ Sports obtained footage of their victory tour last week in the 305, showcasing the team partying their asses off and enjoying some fine dining at Maple & Ash -- a new hot spot in the city -- before hitting up the popular party venue.

The VIP experience even included a 15-liter Belaire bottle ... a personal gift from rap great Rick Ross.