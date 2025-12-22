Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Nonhuman Primate Meat' Seized From Passenger at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Chicago Monkey See, Monkey Seized!!! 'Nonhuman Primate Meat' Found at Airport

By TMZ Staff
Published
This is bananas ... a passenger at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was caught trying to bring "nonhuman primate meat" through Customs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized the prohibited item along with some "unknown plants" and beans that were reportedly carrying pests. All the items were reportedly destroyed.

The passenger, from Congo, apparently didn't think anything of it.

But instead of going ape s***, the CBP shared a rather measured social media post.

According to the CBP, "A passenger from Congo believed the food they were bringing was fine; it was not."

The only thing worse than flying economy is monkey business class.

