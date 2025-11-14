Chimpanzee Gets Loose at Indianapolis Zoo and Causes Lockdown

Guests at the Indianapolis Zoo got a bit more than they bargained for on Friday morning ... because a chimpanzee escaped its enclosure.

The Indianapolis Zoo's senior vice president of external relations, Jake Oakman, told WTHR-TV a female chimpanzee was seen outside of the International Chimpanzee Complex at around 10 in the morning.

He said the zoo locked down and guests were escorted to safe locations.

The errant chimpanzee didn't make it off zoo property ... it was located and sedated returned to the complex.

No guests were injured, and the zoo reopened at noon.

Oakman said staff and security had been prepped for similar situations, and he said they "responded in a textbook and professional manner."