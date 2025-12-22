Monster Wave Wipes Out Woman Posing on Cliff, on Video

Play video content newsX

One glam tourist is counting her lucky stars after a massive wave suddenly swept her off her butt at a popular coastal hotspot ... and the terrifying moment was caught on camera!

Check out the early-December scare -- the woman visiting from China was perched on a cliff opening at Egypt’s Matrouh Eye when a monster wave came barreling in and blasted her straight into the Mediterranean.

In the final split second, you see her head pop back up in the backwash ... she later told reporters she somehow made it to shore by clinging to a safety rope at the site.

She says she was left with multiple abrasions -- and described the whole ordeal as absolutely terrifying.