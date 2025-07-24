Surfing Star Billy Kemper Gashed By Board, Shows Gnarly Injury

Play video content Instagram/@billykemper

If you've got a weak stomach, surfing star Billy Kemper's latest Instagram post ain't for you!

The WSL Big Wave World Champion just shared he recently suffered a gruesome injury to his leg ... and the video he threw up of the wound is tummy-turning.

Kemper said he sustained the ailment while he was surfing in Mexico, when the nose of his board impaled the back of his leg.

"[It] stabbed me through my hamstring and hitting my femur so hard that my first thought was, I broke my leg!" Kemper said.

"After taking 5 solid waves on my head, I realized it wasn’t broken and that I had a massive hole in my leg."

Kemper, 35, went to the hospital and in an IG video he posted of the trip, you can see doctors had to dig through the bloody mess before stitching it up.

A bunch of Kemper's 276k IG followers wrote prayers in the comments, though others were grossed out, with one even saying it looked like a gunshot wound.

"Honestly, this was so close to being much worse," Kemper said, "and I am beyond grateful that I’m walking away from this one."

Of course, Kemper is no stranger to danger. He's suffered severe injuries during his career, like when he broke his pelvis and cracked his ribs during an almost-fatal wipeout in 2020.

However, his fearless performances have earned him multiple awards, including four Jaws championships and the Sunset Open.