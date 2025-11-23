Josh Brolin Reveals Massive Lighthouse Back Tattoo While Surfing

Josh Brolin looks ready to join up with a "Gangster Squad" ... because it seems he may have some expansive new ink on his back.

The actor was spotted surfing in Santa Barbara Saturday ... and, while walking to and from the water, he pulled his wetsuit down to let his torso breathe.

And, on his back, is a huge black tattoo ... with a lighthouse rising from the waves, topless mermaids framing the scene and the word "aretê" -- an ancient Greek word that literally means "fulfillment" and "virtue '-- squarely between his shoulder blades

It's a stunning art piece -- defintely bringing to mind Ben Affleck's colorful phoenix ink which took up his whole back, too.

It's interesting because last year Brolin got a tattoo removed from one of his shoulders ... thanking the company that did it for getting the "bulls***" off of him.

Brolin's new ink looks real ... and, we know he's not totally against tats -- because he recently gave his first tattoo, putting the ink on a fellow artist's arm.