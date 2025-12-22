Trinity Cheatham AKA Jaw Morant Wants Apology From Lil Baby, Akademiks

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Baby says the OnlyFans star known as "Jaw Morant" doesn't "deserve" a platform -- but the Atlanta-based model is taking issue with everyone spinning the narratives!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Jaw Morant, AKA Trinity Cheatham, the Atlanta-based model whose alleged interactions with the megastar rapper caused a NSFW stir on social media last week.

Lil Baby added a vomit emoji to his very public denial of every touching Trinity after she conducted an interview dealing him ... a flag on the play as far as she's concerned.

Trinity says she and Baby were NOT sexually intimate, but says they had been conversing for 2 years about him potentially obtaining some naughty videos of her.

Shortly after Thanksgiving, Trinity claims she met up with Baby to "vibe" and had another person in tow, causing the rapper to grow irate ... eventually throwing $2K in her face.

DJ Akademiks also had a time reacting to the bruhaha, but Trinity says he's got her all twisted ... and demands an apology for labeling her a "BBL Demon!!!"

Thee Ja Morant hasn't reacted to her stage name ... but Trinity tells us don't get used to calling her that just yet.