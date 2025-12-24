Stella Maxwell Xmas Tree Hot Shots

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stella Maxwell Naughty List Approved!!! Posts Sexy Bare-Boob Shots For Xmas Eve

By TMZ Staff
Published
Santa baby! Stella Maxwell dressed up and then partially undressed for Christmas Eve shots that are sure to get her on the naughty list!

stella-maxwell-ig-1

Check out the pics ... The former Victoria's Secret Angel let her breast spill out of her open top, crouching in front of the Christmas tree.

stella-maxwell-ig-2

And gave a show-stopping come hither glance at the camera while lying invitingly on a white-sheeted bed.

Click through the gallery for more XXX-mas Eve shots!

