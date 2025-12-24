Check Out Alabama Barker's Hottest Shots!

We know it's officially wintertime in Hollywood, but Alabama Barker's not turning down the heat anytime soon!

The daughter of Travis Barker has made a habit of showing off her curvy physique on social media, and now's a great time to share some of her best shots ... and it's not just you, it really is getting hot in here!

Oh, in case you didn't know, Alabama was born on Christmas Eve -- she must have been a whole lot better than a present under the tree for her parents!