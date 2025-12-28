Special Epstein Files Guess Who

As the Department of Justice appears to slow walk the release of hundreds of thousands of Epstein files, TMZ is taking a look back on what’s been made public so far to test your knowledge on just who has been snapped with Jeffrey Epstein or shown up in the files.

We’re zeroing in on the rich and famous who have hung out with the Prince of Pedophiles over the years. The DOJ has already released a slew of photos from the Epstein files, capturing everyone from Bill Clinton to Mick Jagger to Winnie The Pooh, as well as documents that link Epstein to President Trump.

As for the slow walking, DOJ officials claim they’re busy making redactions to the massive trove of files, which is why they say the agency has been holding many of them back. But members of Congress have pushed back hard on that narrative, saying the DOJ has failed to show full transparency with all the redactions.