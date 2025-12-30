NASCAR Supports Denny Hamlin After Father Dies in House Fire

The NASCAR family is teaming up to support Denny Hamlin after his father died in a house fire ... with the organization offering support and its condolences to him and his loved ones.

The car racing giant released an emotional statement on Tuesday in reaction to the news that Dennis Hamlin, 75, passed away after suffering injuries from a blaze at a home in Stanley, North Carolina. Denny's mother, Mary Lou, was also critically injured in the tragedy.

"NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Denny Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family," the organization said.

"Dennis Hamlin instilled a love of racing in his son and sacrificed greatly to develop Denny into a world-class talent in the sport."

"We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, and hope for her full recovery."

The Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services said they, along with several other fire agencies, were dispatched at 6:19 PM on Sunday to a two-story home that was engulfed in flames.

Officials said Dennis and Mary Lou were found outside the residence and "both suffered catastrophic injuries while escaping the flames."

Dennis later died at the hospital, and Mary Lou was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.