Billy Joel Surprises Fans with First Live Performance Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis

It's been "The Longest Time" since fans saw Billy Joel play live ... and that all changed Friday night when he surprised a group at a town celebration with a 2-song set!

Check it out -- the music icon appeared right at home as he hopped on stage -- with the help of a cane -- at a village amphitheater in Wellington, Florida, as the village was celebrating its 30th anniversary. And better yet, his wife Alexis Roderick and 2 of his daughters were right there with him ... with his 2 youngsters putting on an adorable dance show with a friend as he filled the air with music.

We're told by a lucky attendee there was an array of bands playing Friday night, with a coverband called The Turnstiles taking the final slot. They teased there may be a special guest throughout their show ... and eventually, Billy, his wife and their 2 girls made their way on stage. We're told Billy asked for permission to steal the mic -- and the audience went crazy when he played "Big Shot" and "We Didn’t Start the Fire."

This is the first time Billy has publicly taken the stage since he announced he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) -- a brain disorder causing fluid buildup, leading to issues with hearing, vision and balance -- in May 2025.

When he shared the shocking news, he also told fans he had to cancel all scheduled concerts and begin physical therapy to help with his symptoms.