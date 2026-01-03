TikTok Star Tini Younger Gives Update On Daughter After She Miscarried Twin

We Remind Her of Her Twin Sis Each Day

Tini Younger made a brief return to social media following the miscarriage of one of her twins, telling fans her surviving daughter is doing well.

The TikTok star gave the update on her little one Friday, just a few weeks after complications during childbirth took the life of one of her twin daughters in November. She told her followers her daughter -- who she calls "L" and "Baby B" -- is doing a-okay ... but it's been a long recovery for her.

Tini noted she and her hubby, Antoine Wright Jr., remind their daughter about Arya -- the twin who died in the miscarriage -- every day ... and she believes Arya "plays with her sister in her dreams, L loves to smile in her sleep."

Tini says she plans to stay off social media for the foreseeable future ... because she's still healing emotionally and physically from her ordeal.

As we told you ... the internet chef posted photos with Arya and her husband after she lost the baby at 36 weeks due to a placental abruption.

Placental abruption is a complication that causes the placenta to partly or completely separate from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery. As a result, it decreases or blocks the baby's supply of oxygen and nutrients, which could be life-threatening to the baby and mother.