Bethenny Frankel Contracts Bacterial Infection After Partying in St. Barths

Bethenny Frankel's luxury New Year's getaway took a seriously itchy turn because she ended up with a bacterial infection on her face after partying it up in St. Barths.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York' star revealed the uncomfortable situation herself, posting a TikTok Monday ... showing a large rash spread across her face.

"POV: you left St. Barths 3 days early & brought home a bacterial infection," Bethenny captioned the clip ... adding another jab at the island with, "Allergic to St. Barths #bye."

Just a day earlier, Bethenny appeared more than ready to peace out on the tropical hotspot. In another TikTok, she said she was "itching to get off" the island.

A source close to Bethenny tells TMZ ... she was treated with a topical medication and we're told the infection has already cleared up.